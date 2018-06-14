The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,383 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of The Western Union worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in The Western Union by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 11,335,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,494,000 after acquiring an additional 363,239 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,353,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,692,000 after acquiring an additional 673,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Western Union by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union traded down $0.31, hitting $20.66, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,724,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 698.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,701,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

