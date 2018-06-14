Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 695,289 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,289 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.44% of BMC Stock worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 599,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 25.7% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMCH. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $39,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,676 shares of company stock worth $264,159 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMC Stock traded up $0.20, hitting $21.80, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.40.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.