Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, June 4th. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ yearly earnings has been going up of late. In May, it has signed an agreement to divest CNG business, Cherasco to Spam S.p.A.to streamline its product offerings and focus more on providing alternative-fuel vehicle components. In the first-quarter 2018, adjusted net loss from continuing operations was 10 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. Revenues surpassed the estimate. Results were aided by the rise of euro against the U.S. dollar, solid sales in the European aftermarket and delayed original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business and the launch of Westport HPDI 2.0 product.”

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.57 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $329.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.