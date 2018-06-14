Whirlpool (WHR) Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, June 4th, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $195.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WHR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $165.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Whirlpool to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.14.

Shares of WHR opened at $151.06 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $143.11 and a 12 month high of $202.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

