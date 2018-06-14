Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a GBX 4,950 ($65.90) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.19) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, April 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($57.25) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($57.25) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($55.25) to GBX 4,450 ($59.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,312.22 ($57.41).

Shares of Whitbread traded up GBX 21 ($0.28), reaching GBX 4,171 ($55.53), on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 321,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,499.90 ($46.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,333 ($57.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a GBX 69.75 ($0.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $31.40.

In other Whitbread news, insider Louise Smalley sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,221 ($56.20), for a total value of £10,805.76 ($14,386.58).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.

