Scout Investments Inc. Buys 5,859 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.55% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $910.00. 31,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,275. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $786.23 and a 12-month high of $920.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 167.81%. equities analysts predict that White Mountains Insurance Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total transaction of $2,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total value of $979,539.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,241,647.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

