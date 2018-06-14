William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $61.44 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $61,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $38,039.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total transaction of $4,370,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $686,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $64,068,776. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,128.30.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,144.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,627. The company has a market cap of $785.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $894.79 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.