Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Quantenna Communications’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantenna Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Quantenna Communications traded down $0.19, hitting $16.98, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 320,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a P/E ratio of -849.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.81. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David William Carroll sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $129,032.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $448,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Quantenna Communications by 14.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Quantenna Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 554,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

