KBC Group NV Sells 3,179 Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of William Lyon Homes worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLH. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, COO Brian W. Doyle sold 15,596 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $436,999.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,496. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $973.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.28 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

