Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 4.5% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 79,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $106,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

