HM Payson & Co. Has $1.58 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 305,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 49,260 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies traded up $0.50, reaching $27.12, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 105,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,575. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at $767,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $106,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

