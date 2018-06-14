Hans Jorg Hunziker Sells 520 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $17,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,573.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hans Jorg Hunziker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,596 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $47,528.88.

On Friday, March 23rd, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 404 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $12,160.40.

Willis Lease Finance traded down $0.05, hitting $31.36, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 109.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.