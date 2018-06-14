Wins Finance (WINS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of Wins Finance remained flat at $$118.00 during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315. Wins Finance has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $390.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wins Finance stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ:WINS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Wins Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It provides financial guarantee and leasing services, as well as financial advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

