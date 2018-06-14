Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Position Lowered by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,928 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $278,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,580,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 827.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 855,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 763,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,259,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,539,000 after acquiring an additional 675,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 708,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,871,000 after purchasing an additional 588,148 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences traded down $1.06, hitting $150.92, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.84, for a total transaction of $538,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $3,433,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,682 shares of company stock worth $39,008,358. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

