Winslow Capital Management LLC Invests $184.34 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,010,859 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $184,340,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 78,245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts traded down $0.40, reaching $176.02, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 105,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The casino operator reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 101.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $3,525,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,133,449 shares of company stock worth $744,342,731. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

