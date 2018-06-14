WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to post $76.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.69 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $63.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.80 million to $301.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $341.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $326.60 million to $348.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Michael H. Steinhardt sold 163,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $1,612,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Steinhardt sold 41,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $400,488.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,273 shares of company stock worth $8,262,276 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 7,392,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,994 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $16,444,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,461,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 833,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 673,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments opened at $11.33 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.