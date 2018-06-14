Wizz Air (WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,337 at Numis Securities

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 4,310 ($57.38) to GBX 4,337 ($57.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.26) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,150 ($55.25) target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($49.93) to GBX 3,800 ($50.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,324.07 ($44.26).

Wizz Air traded up GBX 26 ($0.35), reaching GBX 3,731 ($49.67), during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 242,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,825 ($50.93).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of 87 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offer services for approximately 550 routes from 28 bases connecting 144 destinations across 43 countries.

