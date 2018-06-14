WMIH (WMIH) versus Medallion Financial (MFIN) Head to Head Comparison

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WMIH and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than WMIH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of WMIH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WMIH and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million 35.11 $25.88 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $19.71 million 7.01 -$7.12 million $0.31 18.23

WMIH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallion Financial.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 29.74% 1.74% 0.38% Medallion Financial -80.33% -3.52% -1.54%

Summary

WMIH beats Medallion Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

