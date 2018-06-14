Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Workday to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Workday from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.87.

Workday traded up $1.76, reaching $128.20, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,563,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,786. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Workday has a 12 month low of $94.40 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $3,407,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $195,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,001,935 shares of company stock valued at $127,686,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,050,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,333,000 after buying an additional 2,231,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,972,000 after buying an additional 597,523 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Workday by 1,239.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 301,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after buying an additional 279,135 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,840,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Workday by 22.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,296,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,807,000 after buying an additional 236,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

