Workiva (WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Workiva (NYSE:WK) will post sales of $56.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.98 million to $56.23 million. Workiva reported sales of $49.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $236.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $237.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $267.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $263.77 million to $270.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Workiva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $136,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,005.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 321,394 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 516,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 41.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 113,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 70.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 112,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.55. Workiva has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $27.60.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

