World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $43.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.91.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 0.98.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $11,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 355,400 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $8,908,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $6,897,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,516,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

