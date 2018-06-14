Wpp Plc (WPP) Receives GBX 1,477.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,475.29 ($19.64).

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,515 ($20.17) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,600 ($21.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.30) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,215 ($16.18) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,774 ($23.62).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

