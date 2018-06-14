WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 30th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($19.17) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,515 ($20.17) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,410 ($18.77) to GBX 1,370 ($18.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,747 ($23.26) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,496.33 ($19.92).

Shares of WPP traded up GBX 32.30 ($0.43), hitting GBX 1,230 ($16.38), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,801,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,774 ($23.62).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

