WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.77. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, EVP S James Mazarakis sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $79,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $614,167.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,818.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,968 in the last ninety days. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 68.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in WSFS Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS Financial traded up $0.05, reaching $52.35, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

