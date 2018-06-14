Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Xaar (LON:XAR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Xaar in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Xaar alerts:

Xaar stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 318 ($4.23). 23,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,106. Xaar has a 52-week low of GBX 272.95 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 509.05 ($6.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Xaar’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

About Xaar

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.