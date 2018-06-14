Xinrong Zhuo Purchases 72,000 Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME) Stock

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) CEO Xinrong Zhuo acquired 72,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $228,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xinrong Zhuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 86,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $268,320.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 100,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 100,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise traded down $0.09, reaching $3.13, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $250.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 30.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

