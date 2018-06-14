Yandex (YNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. 3,016,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,010. Yandex has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 2.66.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Yandex had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.