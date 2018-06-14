Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,939 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,425 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Yelp worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $657,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,952.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $544,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,105. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

