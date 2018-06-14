Yelp (YELP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yelp (NYSE: YELP):

5/18/2018 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

5/16/2018 – Yelp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/11/2018 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Aegis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

5/1/2018 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2018 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yelp, Inc. is a website engaged in providing information through online community offering social networking. It covers restaurants, shopping, nightlife, financial services, health and a variety of services. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Belgium. Yelp, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

4/7/2018 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Yelp, Inc. is a website engaged in providing information through online community offering social networking. It covers restaurants, shopping, nightlife, financial services, health and a variety of services. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Belgium. Yelp, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Yelp traded up $0.97, hitting $43.56, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 97,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 622.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.10. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Get Yelp Inc alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $657,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 142,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,952.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,500 shares of company stock worth $4,718,965 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.