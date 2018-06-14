Yelp (YELP) Lowered to “Sell” at Aegis

Aegis lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.60.

Yelp opened at $41.05 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 586.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $271,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $455,793.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $544,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,105. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,469 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,262 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 219,296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Yelp by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,592 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 73,790 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,364 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

