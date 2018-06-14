YENTEN (YTN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $297.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. YENTEN has a market cap of $97,148.00 and $297.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00622194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00222497 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00095602 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 8,085,300 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,328 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook. The official website for YENTEN is conan-equal-newone.github.io/yenten.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

