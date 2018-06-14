YogaWorks (YOGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

YOGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of YogaWorks in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of YogaWorks in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YogaWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YogaWorks stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.24% of YogaWorks at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YogaWorks opened at $2.06 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. YogaWorks has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. YogaWorks had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.09 million. equities research analysts anticipate that YogaWorks will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

