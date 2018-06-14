YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (YNGA) Insider Steve Robinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) insider Steve Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,653 ($22.01), for a total value of £49,590 ($66,023.17).

Shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 stock opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.43) on Thursday. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,470 ($19.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s previous dividend of $9.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

