Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. ValuEngine lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Applied Optoelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum set a $32.00 price target on Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics traded up $4.90, hitting $40.62, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,517,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,941. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $675.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.59.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

