Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barrick Gold (ABX) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. Barrick Gold posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrick Gold.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

Barrick Gold opened at $13.12 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 189,109 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 50,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

