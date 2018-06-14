Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) will post sales of $227.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas reported sales of $166.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $997.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.75 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Group cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.33 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.08. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $123,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,523.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,082.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,228 shares in the company, valued at $196,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,143 shares of company stock worth $3,447,279. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $9,789,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,843,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 222,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,376 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.