Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce $329.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.40 million and the lowest is $322.55 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $290.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $326.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECPG. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Shares of Encore Capital Group traded up $0.30, reaching $38.45, during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 231,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 330.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 363,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

