Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 753,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial traded up $0.05, reaching $30.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,206. The firm has a market cap of $997.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

