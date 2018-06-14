Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HP Inc. (HPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. HP posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.13 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $1,973,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in HP by 11.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $204,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 14.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 2,106.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,547 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP traded up $0.04, reaching $23.55, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 9,292,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,332. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

