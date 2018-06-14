Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. NEWTEK Business Services reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NEWTEK Business Services.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 107.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 million.

NEWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 target price on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services opened at $19.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 90.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 155,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

