Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.71 Million

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post sales of $216.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.80 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $235.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $862.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $879.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $887.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $939.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,075. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $34.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14,906.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,745 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $59,033,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,178,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,622 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,866,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,596,000 after purchasing an additional 860,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,837,000 after purchasing an additional 541,017 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

