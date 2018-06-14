Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.07). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.72 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $3.85 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers traded up $0.08, reaching $2.88, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 6,617,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,792,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after buying an additional 2,743,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,105,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 11,255,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,131,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 993,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 40.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,339,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 2,121,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 80,911 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

