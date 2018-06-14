Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Amarin posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,325. Amarin has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Amarin news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $78,131.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 81.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 45.1% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 637.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 73,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

