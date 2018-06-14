Zacks: Analysts Expect Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.57. Briggs & Stratton reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Briggs & Stratton.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.19 million. Briggs & Stratton had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 1.09%. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

BGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Briggs & Stratton traded up $0.07, reaching $18.72, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 196,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,435. The company has a market capitalization of $803.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Briggs & Stratton has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert bought 5,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 270,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 256,476 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 218,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 131,118 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,109,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.