Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinera Corp. (INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post sales of $208.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.09 million. Infinera posted sales of $176.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $832.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $814.40 million to $840.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $894.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $950.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Infinera opened at $10.10 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.49. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

