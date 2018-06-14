Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) Will Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the highest is $4.12. O’Reilly Auto Parts posted earnings of $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.32 to $15.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.64 to $17.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Auto Parts.

O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. O’Reilly Auto Parts had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 175.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from $241.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.14.

In related news, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.96, for a total value of $2,739,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total transaction of $2,100,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,124 shares of company stock valued at $29,410,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 35.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 26.6% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 25,189.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 277.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Auto Parts opened at $269.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. O’Reilly Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $280.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Auto Parts announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Auto Parts Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

