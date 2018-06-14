Zacks: Analysts Expect Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) to Post $0.57 EPS

Analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.49. Sun Hydraulics posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.81 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

SNHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Hydraulics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNHY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,639,000 after buying an additional 595,852 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth approximately $20,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 562,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 900.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 181,718.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNHY opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.68. Sun Hydraulics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

