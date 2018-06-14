Zacks: Analysts Set $41.50 Target Price for International Speedway Co. (ISCA)

Shares of International Speedway Co. (NASDAQ:ISCA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Speedway an industry rank of 100 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Speedway from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Speedway from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, COO John R. Saunders sold 2,500 shares of International Speedway stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Speedway by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in International Speedway by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in International Speedway by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth $3,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway opened at $43.05 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. International Speedway has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that International Speedway will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from International Speedway’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. International Speedway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

