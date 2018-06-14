Zacks: Bachoco (IBA) Given $68.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $68.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bachoco an industry rank of 197 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bachoco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Bachoco opened at $57.99 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bachoco has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Bachoco had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.12 million. analysts anticipate that Bachoco will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Bachoco’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bachoco during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bachoco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bachoco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, and balanced animal feed. It also offers value-added turkey and beef products; and produces and distributes medicines and vaccines for animal consumption.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.