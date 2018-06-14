Zacks: Bankwell Financial Gr (BWFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Bankwell Financial Gr an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bankwell Financial Gr alerts:

BWFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Gr in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Bankwell Financial Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Gr traded up $0.54, hitting $31.19, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.47. Bankwell Financial Gr has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $37.95.

Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Gr had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $330,300. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Gr by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Gr by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Gr by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Gr during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Gr by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Gr Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Gr (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.